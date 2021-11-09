Police stop animal filled trailer with broken brakes on NDR
A tractor towing a trailer full of livestock was pulled over by police on the NDR and found to have broken brake system.
At 11.30am on Tuesday, November 9, officers from the Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction team were on the Broadland Northway, also known as the NDR, when they noticed the tractor.
The trailer, which was full of livestock, was only fitted with hydraulic brakes instead of the appropriate air brakes, and appeared to be travelling too fast for that type of braking system.
When they stopped the farming vehicle, it was found that the trailer's brakes also did not work safely, due to damaged brake plates.
Officers found the tractor itself had further issues.
A front and rear tyre were significantly damaged and heavily worn.
Two tyres on the converter dolly attached to the trailer were also heavily worn and damaged.
None of the tractor's warning lights were working either.
The driver was dealt with at the roadside by the traffic offence reporting scheme.
Officers escorted the vehicle to ensure the welfare of the animals, but the tractor was then taken off the road.