Revealed: The top 10 serious road crash hotspots in Norwich

The 10 Norwich roads and traffic junctions with the worst accident rates have been revealed.

The Department for Transport data also shows there were 35 fatal accidents and 315 serious collisions on Norfolk roads in 2020.

Our map shows the location of every fatal and serious car accident in Norwich last year.

It reveals the Mile End Road and Daniels Road roundabout saw the most serious crashes, with police called to seven incidents, followed by the Bull Close Road and Magdalen Road and the Boundary, Heartsease and Grapes Hill roundabouts.

Other accident blackspots were the Carrow Road, Clarence Road and Thorpe Road junctions, Earlham Fiveways roundabout, St Crispins Road, Hall Road and Barrett Road roundabout and The Avenues and Colman Road.

The data shows that the number of crashes across the county fell by 20pc to 1,324 as Covid lockdowns and restrictions meant traffic levels were much lower than normal for long periods.

However the number of fatalities was the highest since 2013.

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the joint roads and armed policing team at Norfolk Police, said: “Lockdown restrictions did see less traffic on our roads and gradually, as restrictions have been eased, we’ve seen the return to almost pre-pandemic levels.

“Clearly any fatality on the county’s roads is one tragedy too many and I would urge all motorists to concentrate solely on your journey.”

A breakdown of monthly figures shows that April 2020, the first full month of Covid lockdown, there were just 43 collisions resulting in serious or slight injuries and one fatality.

However, after lockdown was eased, there were 164 collisions and four deaths in August 2020, higher than the five-year average.

The overall number of accidents had already been steadily falling in the years before the pandemic. The 2020 total was less than half the number of accidents compared to 20 years ago.

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman said the reduction came amid concerted campaigns to improve safety on the county’s roads.

“We carry out campaigns throughout the year targeting the offences of speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone whilst driving,” he said.

“We will soon be launching our Christmas drink and drug driving campaign which will see targeted enforcement and increased messaging to motorists to make them aware of the risks.”