'Worrying social media challenges' at forefront of crane climbing

The popularity of social media trends could encourage more city teens to embark on dangerous antics, according to some youth groups.

It comes after a group of lads recorded themselves at the top of the McAleer & Rushe construction crane at St Crispins House.

And it's not the first time someone has clambered up the towering structure.

Footage has emerged on YouTube of an anonymous trespasser scaling the same crane.

Chrissie Rumsby, chairwoman at The Phoenix Centre youth group, said: "I'm very concerned about what goes around on social media.

"It encourages the younger generation to do things which are very dangerous, even life-threatening.

"So climbing cranes for instance may be seen as some sort of challenge.

"And for youth who may feel excluded at either school, or home, it's a way to get noticed.

"But I believe young people are dying because of such social media trends.

"We've all been kids once - thinking we're indestructible.

"When doing stunts like this they don't think of the dangers - it's more for the thrill.

"If we don't stop this kind of trend now who knows what the next generation of young people will get up to."

Police slammed the teens' antics saying: "The dangers of this kind of behaviour are obvious."

Ally McClagish, who is the events coordinator at The Phoenix Centre, added: "Things like TikTok worry me.

"My 12-year-old daughter is on it all the time.

"It seems that the youth of today are so concerned about becoming social media famous.

"It just means they'll do just about anything and don’t, or won't, comprehend the possible consequences."

Chrissie, who is also county councillor for Mile Cross, believes more money needs to be invested into helping troubled youth.

She said: "We're letting the youth of today down.

"There's a lack of government funding for outreach programs or charities which work with children.

"At The Phoenix Centre we're always looking for funding.

"There needs to be more support in place.

"If there's nowhere for these kids to go they're more likely to get themselves into trouble.

"The education system and mental health services are all under pressure.

"It's a system set up to fail."