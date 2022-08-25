Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

'Worrying social media challenges' at forefront of crane climbing

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:26 PM August 25, 2022
Youth groups are worried about the growing trend in social media challenges leading to more crane climbing antics

Youth groups are worried about the growing trend in social media challenges leading to more crane climbing antics - Credit: Archant / Labour Party

The popularity of social media trends could encourage more city teens to embark on dangerous antics, according to some youth groups.

It comes after a group of lads recorded themselves at the top of the McAleer & Rushe construction crane at St Crispins House.

And it's not the first time someone has clambered up the towering structure.

Footage has emerged on YouTube of an anonymous trespasser scaling the same crane.

Chrissie Rumsby, chairwoman at The Phoenix Centre youth group, said: "I'm very concerned about what goes around on social media.

The footage shows three teenagers standing on top of the construction crane

The footage shows three teenagers standing on top of the construction crane - Credit: Instagram @itz.makapaka

"It encourages the younger generation to do things which are very dangerous, even life-threatening.

"So climbing cranes for instance may be seen as some sort of challenge.

"And for youth who may feel excluded at either school, or home, it's a way to get noticed.

"But I believe young people are dying because of such social media trends.

"We've all been kids once - thinking we're indestructible.

"When doing stunts like this they don't think of the dangers - it's more for the thrill.

The construction crane which overlooks St Crispins House 

The construction crane which overlooks St Crispins House - Credit: Francis Redwood

"If we don't stop this kind of trend now who knows what the next generation of young people will get up to."

Police slammed the teens' antics saying: "The dangers of this kind of behaviour are obvious."

Ally McClagish, who is the events coordinator at The Phoenix Centre, added: "Things like TikTok worry me.

"My 12-year-old daughter is on it all the time.

"It seems that the youth of today are so concerned about becoming social media famous.

"It just means they'll do just about anything and don’t, or won't, comprehend the possible consequences."

Chrissie Rumsby, councillor for Mile Cross

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross - Credit: Labour Party

Chrissie, who is also county councillor for Mile Cross, believes more money needs to be invested into helping troubled youth.

She said: "We're letting the youth of today down.

"There's a lack of government funding for outreach programs or charities which work with children.

"At The Phoenix Centre we're always looking for funding.

The footage captured shows Anglia Square and St Georges Street below

The footage captured shows Anglia Square and St Georges Street below - Credit: Instagram @itz.makapaka

"There needs to be more support in place.

"If there's nowhere for these kids to go they're more likely to get themselves into trouble.

"The education system and mental health services are all under pressure.

"It's a system set up to fail."

Norwich News

