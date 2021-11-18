Bizarre beans craze continues with cans slapped onto car windows

A blue Mazda had a tin of baked beans emptied on it in Knowsley Road on Sunday night - Credit: Contributed

City folk are at their wits' end after finding their windscreens smeared in baked beans as part of a nuisance social media craze.

TikTok users have filmed themselves targeting unsuspecting neighbours with beans and sharing it under the hashtag “#beanbandits”.

And 'beaning' isn't a new issue to the city.

It was first reported in the Dussindale and Thorpe St Andrew area last month, but has since taken place in Knowsley Road in Norwich.

Baked beans left on a doorstep in Dussindale in October - Credit: Contributed

A blue Mazda was found with an emptied tin of baked beans on its windscreen and bonnet on Monday morning.

Those living in Knowsley Road said the irritating attack was "uncharacteristic" for the area.

Calvert Churchill, 27, who has lived there for just over a year, said: "I have not noticed too much bother. There are a lot of families and everyone is usually well-behaved.

Calvert Churchill who lives in Knowsley Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

"It is out of character. There can be revellers coming out of the pub at either end but if anything there are more problems than the beans."

Mr Churchill said his biggest bugbear is people tipping out the contents of ashtrays onto the street.

Bicycle shop Borwell Cycles is located on the corner of Spencer Street which is adjacent to Knowsley Road.

Owner Ian Palmer said he has CCTV to protect his shop from any beaning in the area, but he has not been affected so far.

Ian Palmer, of Borwell Cycles in Spencer Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

"It is a silly TikTok craze," Mr Palmer said. "I shall keep my eyes open for people with beans. I can always check my cameras if needs be.

"I first moved here in 1971 and it was very quiet but the population and the demographic changes.

"The kids have got a lot more entertainment options these days. There is plenty of things for them to do."

Knowsley Road in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

A workman at the Great Wall Chinese takeaway at the junction of Spencer Street and Knowsley Road said he had seen police in the area this week.

However, it is understood the beaning attack has not been reported to the police.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police confirmed there were no records of the incident.