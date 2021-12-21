Car caked in beans and dog food stuffed in letterbox at family home

A single mum was woken with a thud in the night after thugs posted a can of dog food through her letterbox and covered her car in baked beans.

Emma Pitcher, a mum of two, was woken to the bang in her Dussindale home in Newark Close at around 1.30am on Monday morning.

As well as pouring beans over her Seat Leon TSI car, the yobs squeezed a crushed tin of dog food through her letter box causing a loud thud.

Baked beans could still be seen in Newark Close on Tuesday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

Ms Pitcher lives with her two sons, aged 15 and 12, and has reported the disorder to the police as well as handing them the tin of beans left behind for fingerprints.

She said: "It was a random attack. There's no one that would want to do this to us - I definitely haven't upset anyone for them to want to do this to my family.

"I was woken up by a loud bang and I wondered where it was coming from. I heard scurrying feet as whoever did it ran way.

"I then found my car full of beans with the tin left behind."

An empty tin of beans was left behind after the criminals ran away - Credit: Emma Pitcher

Beaning has become a TikTok trend in which people film themselves pouring cans of beans onto doorsteps then running away.

Homes in Laundry Lane in Dussindale, as well as Knowsley Road in the city have also recently been targeted.

Ms pitcher has been on edge ever since someone banged on her door at around 2am on December 17.

The mum added: "If they come back they will be caught by the cameras which I have now had installed."

Baked beans smeared on the driveway in Newark Close on Tuesday after the early hours attack on Monday - Credit: Ben Hardy

Ms Pitcher's 60-year-old neighbour, who did not wish to be named, added: "All I heard was footsteps running away. There have been a few people randomly getting beaned so you never know what is going to happen around here."

County councillor Ian Mackie, who represents Dussindale, said: "This mindless activity by a few very stupid individuals is distressing. It has to stop, and the local police will take further action.

Ian Mackie. Pic: Submitted. - Credit: Submitted

"Thankfully these types of things are the exception rather than the norm. There is a very strong community spirit in Dussindale and people are ever vigilant of anti-social behaviour.”

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "Police were contacted just after 10.30am on Monday to reports of suspected criminal damage involving food at an address in Newark Close."