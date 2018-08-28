Search

Three teens to stand trial over Norwich stabbing

PUBLISHED: 12:08 30 October 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Three people are to stand trial following a stabbing in Norwich.

Officers were called to Jewson Road to reports of a disturbance inside a house.

They found a man with serious injuries, including a stab wound to the leg.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at about 9.50am on September 28.

Connor Farley, 18, Brandon Green, 19, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 30).

Farley, of no fixed abode, Green, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, and the 17-year-old have all denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm and wounding with intent against one victim.

They have also pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against another victim and another charge of assault by beating against a third victim on the same date.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case until February 15 next year for a pre-trial review.

The trial will take place on March 11 next year. The three were remanded in custody.

