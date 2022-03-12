Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Trio arrested after drugs, knives and cash found inside car

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:28 PM March 12, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Three people were arrested after police discovered suspected class A and B drugs, knives and cash inside a car stopped in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Three people were arrested after police discovered suspected class A and B drugs, knives and cash inside a car stopped in Norwich.

Officers pulled over the car in Duke Street, Norwich, shortly after 11am on Tuesday, March 8. 

From inside the vehicle police discovered large quantities of suspected class A and B drugs, two knives and also £500 in cash.

The driver and two passengers were arrested in connection with the discovery.

After questioning they were later released on bail while enquiries continue. 

