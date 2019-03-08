Three people arrested following reports of an assault in Norwich

Two men and a woman have been arrested. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Two men and a woman have been arrested after police officers were called to reports of an assault in Norwich.

Officers were called to Paragon Place, near Earlham Road at around 3.40pm yesterday (Monday, March 11) following reports a woman had been assaulted during a disturbance at an address in the street.

On arrival officers arrested a man in his 20s from the Norwich area on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A woman, in her 40s, also from the Norwich area, was arrested on suspicion of permitting a premises to be used for the supply of drugs and a man in his 20s of no fixed address was arrested for breaching a restraining order.

Following the incident, superintendent Terry Lordan said: “I hope our prompt response will reassure the local community that we will respond to information provided to us and that officers in Norwich remain committed to responding to reports of drug related crime in the city.”

The woman who was assaulted did not require medical treatment and all three people remain in police custody.