Three arrested for murder after teenager's death in Norwich

Forensic teams in Vale Green, Mile Cross, following the stabbing. - Credit: Ben Hardy

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Joe Dix in Norwich.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Vale Green in Mile Cross shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 28, following reports the 18-year-old had been stabbed.

Following treatment by paramedics, he was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

This morning, February 10, officers arrested one 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

They all remain at Wymondham police station for questioning.

These teenagers are three of seven arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Previous arrests include a man in his 20s, 17-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s.

All were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

DCI Phill Gray said: “We have a dedicated team working around the clock as we continue to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this incident.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the local area between approximately 6pm and 8pm on Friday, January 28.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the area.”

Witnesses and those with information are being asked to contact police via Public Portal or by calling 101 quoting Op Salvador or incident 376 of Friday 28 January.

The online portal enables information to be submitted directly to the Major Investigation Team.

