Three men charged with string of Norwich burglaries

A string of burglaries including one in Philadelphia Lane (pictured) has seeen three men charged. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Three men will appear in court next month after being charged with a a string of burglaries across Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anchor Quay in Norwich city centre where one of the burglaries took place. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph Anchor Quay in Norwich city centre where one of the burglaries took place. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

Byron Turner, 35, of Chipperfield Road, Norwich, has been charged with burglary at a property in Longfields Road, Norwich, on June 1 this year, as well as one count of burglary at a property in Anchor Quay, on July 5.

He has also been charged with theft of an Audi TT car in Norwich on July 5 and another count of burglary in Ingworth on November 8 last year.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 2.

Nathan Pitchford, 41, and of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary at a house in Bull Close Road, Norwich, and one count of fraud between October 5-6 this year.

He has also been charged with burglaries in Esdelle Street on October 6 and at a property in Stacy Road between October 7 and 8.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 9 when he will also face two charges of criminal damage, a charge of assault, and one count of fraud.

The third man, Robert Smith, 42, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary at a property in Philadelphia Lane between October 10 and 12 October this year, and another count of burglary in Elm Grove Lane on October 12 and 13.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 13.