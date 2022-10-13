Four arrested and three charged in series of Norwich drug raids

Police in Norwich have arrested and charged a number of people after a series of drug raids - Credit: Archant

A series of drug raids carried out across the city have resulted in four people being arrested and three being charged for a range of offences.

It comes after a joint investigation by Norwich North Local Policing Team and the Serious Crime Disruption Team.

Officers carried out raids in properties across Norwich this week.

Following the incidents, two men and one woman were arrested and taken into police custody for questioning.

James Clough, 28, of Sleaford Green, Norwich, Sam Morrison, 24, of Unthank Road, Norwich, and Clare Hewett, 38, of Riddlings Court, Norwich, have subsequently been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

They appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court and have been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 8, 2022.

A fourth raid took place at another address in Norwich on Monday, October 10, and resulted in a man aged in his 40s being arrested for breaching crown court bail.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court and has been released on court bail.