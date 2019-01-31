Search

Police raid Norwich flat four times in four months - this time arresting three people

31 January, 2019 - 15:17
Police have raided a Norwich flat for the third time in three months - this time seizing suspected stolen bikes. Photo: Archant

Police have raided a Norwich flat for the third time in three months - this time seizing suspected stolen bikes. Photo: Archant

Archant

Police have seized a large amount of suspected Class A drugs after raiding a Norwich flat for the fourth time in four months.

The words The words "lowlife scum" scrawled on the door of a flat at Watson Grove, which was raided by police. Photo: Submitted.

Officers executed yet another warrant at the flat in Watson Grove on Wednesday afternoon - just over a month since the last raid on December 18.

A Norfolk police spokesman said cash and a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized.

Three people - including an 18-year-old man from Bedford - were also arrested in connection with drug supply offences.

The same property was raided by police on December 18 last year, during which officers seized suspected stolen bikes.

Another raid carried out on December 1 resulted in police discovering a “small amount” of crack cocaine and seizing multiple mobile phones from the property.

And on October 12, three people were charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply after police found 400 wraps of suspected Class A drugs at the flat.

The latest warrant was executed at 12.30pm on January 30, 2019.

A man and a woman in their 40s from the Norwich area were arrested alongside the 18-year-old.

They have all now been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

