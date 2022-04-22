Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Three arrests with man in stable condition after Norwich stabbing

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:58 AM April 22, 2022
Updated: 10:09 AM April 22, 2022
A police cordon in place in Sleaford Green, Norwich

A police cordon was put in place after a stabbing in Sleaford Green, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Three teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing in Norwich on Thursday (April 21).

Police were called to Sleaford Green, near Waterloo Park, at 3pm after a man in his late 20s suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene, with armed units and drones deployed.

Enquiries led to three people being arrested in connection with the incident. Two were detained in Roseberry Road and the third in Sleaford Green at 4pm.

The suspects, two aged 17 and one aged 19, were arrested on suspicion of assault and grievous bodily harm and remain in custody at Wymondham police station for questioning.

One of the 17-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A and B drug.

