Three arrested after police seize car
PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 09 January 2019
Archant
Three people have been arrested by police after a vehicle stop in Norwich.
Norwich Police stopped a red Renault Clio on Wednesday afternoon after the driver was found to be behind the wheel whilst disqualified.
The two other occupants in the car were also wanted by police, leading to all three being arrested and taking into custody.
The car was seized by Norfolk Police.
