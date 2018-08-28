Three arrested after police seize car

Three people have been arrested by police after a vehicle stop in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police Archant

Three people have been arrested by police after a vehicle stop in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Police stopped a red Renault Clio on Wednesday afternoon after the driver was found to be behind the wheel whilst disqualified.

The two other occupants in the car were also wanted by police, leading to all three being arrested and taking into custody.

The car was seized by Norfolk Police.