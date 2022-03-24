Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Enquiries continue following drugs, knives and cash arrest

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 8:00 AM March 24, 2022
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Three people were arrested after a car in Duke Street was pulled over by officers - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Enquiries continue after cash, knives and large quantities of drugs were recovered from a vehicle in Norwich.

Three people were arrested after a car in Duke Street was pulled over by officers shortly before 11am on Tuesday, March 8.

Two knives and £500 in cash, as well as suspected class A and class B drugs, were found inside the vehicle when it was stopped by officers from Norfolk police.

The driver and its two passengers were arrested in connection with the discovery.

After questioning they were later released on bail while enquiries continue. 

