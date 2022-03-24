Enquiries continue following drugs, knives and cash arrest

Three people were arrested after a car in Duke Street was pulled over by officers - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Enquiries continue after cash, knives and large quantities of drugs were recovered from a vehicle in Norwich.

Three people were arrested after a car in Duke Street was pulled over by officers shortly before 11am on Tuesday, March 8.

Two knives and £500 in cash, as well as suspected class A and class B drugs, were found inside the vehicle when it was stopped by officers from Norfolk police.

The driver and its two passengers were arrested in connection with the discovery.

After questioning they were later released on bail while enquiries continue.

