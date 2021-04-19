Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital

Published: 6:59 AM April 19, 2021

A police forensic officer at the murder victim's home in Primrose Crescent. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew has been described as a “diamond guy” by devastated friends.

And a man arrested on suspicion of his murder is under armed guard at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Norfolk Police said armed officers were called to Primrose Crescent at around 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14, to reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found four people with injuries.

One of the casualties, a 41-year-old man, had suffered serious injuries and despite treatment was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people, a man and two women, were also injured and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment to knife wounds.

The victim has not yet been formally named but is understood to be Dean Allsop of Primrose Crescent.

It is understood Mr Allsop, a father of three, died following a fight with a neighbour.

Some of Mr Allsop’s friends have today paid an emotional tribute to him.

Ben Elvin, 30, said: “This guy was a lovely bloke - he was like a father figure to most of us.

“He was a diamond guy.”

Aidan Athow, 28, who used to live in Dussindale, said ‘Deano’ as he was known would be “deeply missed” and was “loved by everyone”.

He said: “He’s a lovely man - he looked after us all.

“A family man. We were good mates, we all grew up around here.”

Another friend, Ed Bacon, 31, from Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, said: “He was the life of the party.

“He was a family man and was always looking out for his kids.”

Mr Bacon added the victim was also “mischievous, big hearted and the life and soul”.

Andrew Russen, 31, said: “He was a legend. He was a real family man and thought everything of his kids. He was a really top bloke”.

The two women, aged in their 40s and 50s, remain in hospital while the man, aged in his 40s, was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

All casualties are described as having serious but non-life-threatening injuries and are in a stable condition.

Police arrested two men at the scene in connection with the incident.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is one of the casualties receiving treatment in hospital under police guard and will be brought back to Norfolk for questioning in due course.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

A police cordon remains in place while scene investigations are carried out and a Home Office post mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, is leading the enquiry. He said: "We are working to establish events leading up to this incident and have spoken with a number of witnesses and will continue with our enquiries at the scene today. Initial findings lead us to believe this was an isolated incident involving local residents. We’re still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police or anyone with information about it to come forward.”

Additional officers will be on patrol in the area over the next few days to offer reassurance to residents.

Local Policing Commander, Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, said: "A large number of police and ambulance resources were deployed to scene with officers arriving within seven minutes of receiving the initial 999 call.

"We understand this incident and the large-scale emergency service response will have understandably caused concern in the local community in Thorpe.

"Such scenes are unusual for this area and we will have additional officers on duty over the coming days, dedicated to carrying out high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance.”

Today, as police continue to investigate the murder, people living nearby have described their shock.

A 47-year-old woman who lives in the area but did not want to be named, said they “heard the helicopter” last night.

She said: “I didn’t go out, I just heard the noise - it was really low.

“The children were excited about the helicopter.

“Then I saw the lights and got a bit worried.

“It’s a horrible thing. It’s really strange because we’ve never had something like that - it’s a quiet neighbourhood.

“The children are worried.”

An 82-year-old man, who did not want to be named, said he “saw all the lights out there”.

He said: “That’s the first thing I saw.”

The man, who also saw two women put in ambulances, said it had been a “shock”.

His wife, 80, said: “It’s a shock this has happened.

“Not much goes on around here. I just saw the police and the ambulances turn up.”

An 84-year-old man who lives close to the scene but did not want to be named, said he saw two women put in ambulances.

He said: “In this world nothing is shocking, but it’s a lovely quiet area.”

A police cordon today remains in place in Primrose Crescent, a quiet residential area off Thorpe Road, while the investigation continues.

Within the police cordon a tent has been put up close to garages where forensic officers have been carrying out investigations.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101