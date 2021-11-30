'I want to leave Norwich' - Mum's anger after school attack

Rebecca Anderson's son with bruising on his face after an alleged attack at Thorpe St Andrew School - Credit: Contributed

A terrified mum is willing to quit the city after her son was beaten up and her house pelted with eggs.

Rebecca Anderson, 41, received a phone call from Thorpe St Andrew School around 1.45pm last Thursday after her 13-year-old son was allegedly assaulted by pupils in the corridor.

The concerned mother took her son to the accident and emergency department at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with concussion after he had been "herded" by the group.

And the pupil also suffered severe bruising and swelling on his face.

Ms Anderson believes her son was being deliberately targeted.

She said: "I will probably not being sending my son back until I can guarantee his safety. He has autism and it has just got to the point where we have had enough of the school.

"I can't get my son into a different school because I am a full-time carer for my partner. The school is one of the main reasons why I want to leave."

And Ms Anderson is convinced her house being egged around 6pm on Saturday is connected to the assault.

She had to leave her 63-year-old partner who has dementia and Parkinson's at home so she could get her son to hospital after the assault.

Ms Anderson claims the school "did not phone the ambulance or call a doctor".

She added: "If the school has a zero tolerance approach to bullying why do incidents like this happen?"

School principal Penny Bignell said: "We cannot comment on the details of any individual incident that occurs in the school. However, I can confirm that an incident involving two students is currently being addressed by staff.

"Despite recent incidents, parents can be assured that the school’s zero tolerance policy to bullying is actively implemented by staff and we take firm and decisive action in all cases, as evidenced in our responses to those incidents."

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "I can confirm this incident has been reported to us and we are investigating the assault, which left the victim with bruising and concussion."