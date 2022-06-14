Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Roundabout removed from park after being daubed with Swastikas

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:06 AM June 14, 2022
The roundabout at Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew which has been removed due to vandalism.

A roundabout at Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew which has been removed due to vandalism. - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

A roundabout has been removed from a park in a city suburb after it was vandalised with Swastikas.

The mini roundabout at Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew was removed on Monday after vandals used marker pens to draw the symbol on it.

The Swastika is closely associated with the Nazi Party.

It was removed from the park's play area by Thorpe St Andrew Town Council, who said the vandalism had cost public money and the hours of staff.

A statement posted to Facebook read: "This kind of behaviour is a tremendous strain on both our working hours and the public funds which sustain open spaces and is the sort of thing we regularly deal with behind closed doors, so please bear with us whilst we make good."

The council urged people to report issues in the park to them before posting them on social media and said anyone who sees an issue can contact them via: office@thorpestandrew-tc.gov.uk

