News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Alleged killer of Thorpe dad ‘to enter plea in February', court told

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:35 PM December 10, 2021
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorp

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw three other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man accused of the murder of a neighbour who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew is expected to enter a plea in February, a court was told. 

Reports of a disturbance involving a number of people saw emergency services called to Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on April 14.

Father-of-three Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries. The road worker with a love of motorbikes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

Father-of-three and motorcycle fan Dean Allsop suffered fatal stab wounds. - Credit: Facebook

Norwich Crown Court was told James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, is expected to enter a plea to the murder of Mr Allsop at a hearing set for February 25.

Judge Anthony Bate said Crosbie, who did not appear in court and also faces two attempted murder charges, two counts of wounding with intent and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon, is to undergo further psychiatric assessments in prison.

A trial date has been set for July 4 next year.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Eaton Park Miniature Railway in Norwich is running Christmas trains. 

Christmas | Video

Christmas train with tunnel of lights running at Norwich park

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the four sites which are being earmarked for development in Thorpe St Andrew

'Grossly overpopulated': Fears over new 725 homes plan for city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The thief was spotted on home security installed at the home in Norwich's Golden Triangle

Video

Parcel thief in for a shock after nabbing mystery package from city home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Winter Wonderland coming to Catton Park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer

Winter Wonderland in Norwich park cancelled – but may move elsewhere

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon