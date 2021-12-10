Alleged killer of Thorpe dad ‘to enter plea in February', court told

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw three other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man accused of the murder of a neighbour who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew is expected to enter a plea in February, a court was told.

Reports of a disturbance involving a number of people saw emergency services called to Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on April 14.

Father-of-three Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries. The road worker with a love of motorbikes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Father-of-three and motorcycle fan Dean Allsop suffered fatal stab wounds. - Credit: Facebook

Norwich Crown Court was told James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, is expected to enter a plea to the murder of Mr Allsop at a hearing set for February 25.

Judge Anthony Bate said Crosbie, who did not appear in court and also faces two attempted murder charges, two counts of wounding with intent and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon, is to undergo further psychiatric assessments in prison.

A trial date has been set for July 4 next year.