Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Spate of vandalism continues as third bus stop is smashed up

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:00 PM September 22, 2022
Marcus Moore (inset) said that the vandalism made him "angry"

Marcus Moore (inset) said that the vandalism made him "angry" - Credit: Marcus Moore

Another bus stop in a city suburb has been smashed up by vandals.

Shards of glass litter the ground around the Parkland Road bus shelter at the junction of North Walsham Road and Meadow Gardens in Sprowston, which has been cordoned off with red and white tape.

The glass panels around the structure have completely broken away.

The glass panels around the North Walsham Road bus stop have been completely smashed

The glass panels around the North Walsham Road bus stop have been completely smashed - Credit: Marcus Moore

It is the third in a spate of incidents targeting bus stops in the area in recent months.

Sprowston bus user Marcus Moore, 36, came across the smashed-up stop on Friday, September 16 and reported the damage to the town council on Tuesday, September 20 following the bank holiday.

Marcus Moore, who has struggled with a faulty street light due to his dyspraxia.

Bus user Marcus Moore from Sprowston - Credit: Marcus Moore

He said: "It makes me angry, and is all vandalism in spate, roughly in the same period.

"This is the third incident of bus stop vandalism. The annoying thing is that us tax payers have to foot the bill for it."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar, which has been announced as the top

Food and Drink

Norwich fish and chip shop named one of UK's best

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An Adventure Leisure facility is coming to Norwich this winter 

Retail

All the exciting changes happening at Norwich Riverside

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Vehicles parked at the entrance of Webster Close in Bowthorpe and Susan Clayton, who is concerned over the state of parking

Norfolk County Council

Plea for enforcement to end 'nightmare' parking battle

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Interior designer Lanassir Gunton, panorama of Norwich and inside Lanassir's St Benedict's apartment in Norwich

My First Home: 'I bought it on Magdalen Street for £36.5k and sold it...

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon