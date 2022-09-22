Spate of vandalism continues as third bus stop is smashed up

Marcus Moore (inset) said that the vandalism made him "angry" - Credit: Marcus Moore

Another bus stop in a city suburb has been smashed up by vandals.

Shards of glass litter the ground around the Parkland Road bus shelter at the junction of North Walsham Road and Meadow Gardens in Sprowston, which has been cordoned off with red and white tape.

The glass panels around the structure have completely broken away.

The glass panels around the North Walsham Road bus stop have been completely smashed - Credit: Marcus Moore

It is the third in a spate of incidents targeting bus stops in the area in recent months.

Sprowston bus user Marcus Moore, 36, came across the smashed-up stop on Friday, September 16 and reported the damage to the town council on Tuesday, September 20 following the bank holiday.

Bus user Marcus Moore from Sprowston - Credit: Marcus Moore

He said: "It makes me angry, and is all vandalism in spate, roughly in the same period.

"This is the third incident of bus stop vandalism. The annoying thing is that us tax payers have to foot the bill for it."