Thieves steal electric skateboard in break-ins

Published: 2:34 PM November 25, 2020

Thieves have stolen a hi-tech electric skateboard and a bike in separate breaks in a village in the early hours.

Police are appealing for information after a workshop in The Street in Trowse was broken into at around 4am on Wednesday, November 18.

A black Evolve GT Carbon electric skateboard, worth £1,800, and a black Fast charger worth £200, were stolen and £100 worth of damage was done to the door and lock.

A mountain bike was also stolen from a shed in nearby Newton Close between 11pm on Tuesday, November 17 and 7am the following morning.

Anyone with information for the first incident should contact PC Lee Beckham on 101, quoting crime number 36/81436/20 and on the second incident contact PC Adrian Craske quoting crime number 36/81435/20.