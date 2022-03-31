Video
Police continue to hunt down duo who broke into car
- Credit: Amy Gurner
The search continues to hunt down two people who were captured on CCTV breaking into a car in Norwich, leaving the owner gobsmacked.
Amy Gurner's Ford Fiesta, parked outside her home in Bowthorpe Road in Earlham, was broken into by thieves under the cover of darkness on March 22.
A number of Ms Gurner's belongings were stolen, including a Bluetooth transmitter and a selection of CDs.
Ms Gurner realised what happened when she noticed that her glove box was left open.
She said she was "worried" that the thieves would strike again.
"It looks like they're targeting older cars," she said.
"I just want to make others in the area aware in case they're leaving more valuable items in their cars."
Most Read
- 1 Owners fuming after rogue jogger and kids use gardens as cut through
- 2 'A tough decision' - Norwich takeaway closing after six months
- 3 Developers submit new homes plan for land off NDR roundabout
- 4 Sweet Briar Road closure to continue 'for at least another month'
- 5 See inside this city flat near Elm Hill on the market for £90,000
- 6 Vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage to Roys store
- 7 Man found guilty of killing his baby daughter
- 8 GP practice temporarily reduces service due to staff having Covid
- 9 Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'
- 10 City school alumni group to close after 111 years
A police spokeswoman confirmed that enquiries are ongoing following the break-in.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.