Police continue to hunt down duo who broke into car

Video

Amy Gurner had her car broken into in Bowthorpe Road on March 22. - Credit: Amy Gurner

The search continues to hunt down two people who were captured on CCTV breaking into a car in Norwich, leaving the owner gobsmacked.

Amy Gurner's Ford Fiesta, parked outside her home in Bowthorpe Road in Earlham, was broken into by thieves under the cover of darkness on March 22.

A number of Ms Gurner's belongings were stolen, including a Bluetooth transmitter and a selection of CDs.

Ms Gurner realised what happened when she noticed that her glove box was left open.

Amy Gurner, who lives in Bowthorpe Road, had belongings stolen from her car sometime between March 22 and 23. - Credit: Amy Gurner

She said she was "worried" that the thieves would strike again.

"It looks like they're targeting older cars," she said.

"I just want to make others in the area aware in case they're leaving more valuable items in their cars."

A person can be spotted trying the door handles of the cars in Bowthorpe Road before getting into the Ford Fiesta. - Credit: Amy Gurner

A police spokeswoman confirmed that enquiries are ongoing following the break-in.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.