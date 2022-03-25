WATCH: Moment opportunistic thieves rifle through car

Video

Amy Gurner

A young woman was left gobsmacked having watched thieves sift through the contents of her car which was parked outside her home.

CCTV footage captured the moment two people opened Amy Scarlett Gurner's Ford Fiesta door in Bowthorpe Road with one getting into the vehicle and stealing a number of belongings.

The yobs were spotted trying their luck in Earlham late at night on March 22.

Ms Gurner said: "I got up for work at about 6.50am and noticed the glove box was open.

"At first I thought it might have just fallen open but then I noticed a number of things were missing from the car.

"When I checked the CCTV I was so annoyed at myself.

"I've been having trouble with the seals catching my car door recently and I usually check to make sure it's properly locked.

A Ford Fiesta was broken into and belongings stolen in Bowthorpe Road on March 22.

"Typically the one night I forgot to do so, these people have got into my car.

"It's really frustrating to know someone has gone through my personal things."

The CCTV shows one person walking in front trying the door handles of cars in the road before opening Ms Gurner's.

A person can be spotted trying the door handles of the cars in Bowthorpe Road before getting into the Ford Fiesta.

The person behind then puts on a hat before getting in the passenger-side seat and rummages through the car's interior.

Ms Gurner, 26, added: "Bizarrely they took used face masks, hand sanitizer, a couple of quid I keep for the supermarket trolleys, a few random CDs and a Bluetooth transmitter.

"Luckily I didn't keep anything more valuable in the car but it was frustrating as I wasn't sure if they had stolen anything else."

Amy Gurner said: "They took my used face masks, hand sanitizer, a couple of quid I keep for the supermarket trolleys, a few random CDs I keep in the car and a Bluetooth transmitter."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of a theft from a vehicle in Bowthorpe Road, Norwich, overnight between 8pm on Tuesday March 22 and 7am on Wednesday March 23.

"The vehicle was not damaged but small change was taken and a face mask and hand sanitiser.

"This is currently still under investigation."

Amy Gurner, who lives in Bowthorpe Road, had belongings stolen from her car sometime between March 22 and 23.

Ms Gurner added: "I'm worried they'll come back.

"My partner's car was behind mine and they didn't even look at it - it looks like they're targeting older cars.

"I just want to make others in the area aware in case they're leaving more valuable items in their cars."