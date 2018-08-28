Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Thieves kick through door of coffee shop and steal cash from Christmas tip jar

PUBLISHED: 14:44 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 17 December 2018

The Little Red Roaster on St Andrew’s Hill was targeted on Saturday night for the second time in less than a year. Photo: Luke Powell

The Little Red Roaster on St Andrew’s Hill was targeted on Saturday night for the second time in less than a year. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Thieves “kicked through” the door of a Norwich coffee shop and stole £200 from a Christmas tip jar.

The Little Red Roaster on St Andrew’s Hill was targeted on Saturday night for the second time in less than a year. Photo: Little Red RoasterThe Little Red Roaster on St Andrew’s Hill was targeted on Saturday night for the second time in less than a year. Photo: Little Red Roaster

The Little Red Roaster on St Andrew’s Hill was targeted on Saturday night for the second time in less than a year.

About £750 in cash - including £200 from the staff tip jar - was stolen during the raid.

Darren Groom, who runs the business with his wife Kate, said: “I felt sick when I heard what had happened.

“The first time you get broken into you are just angry and you deal with it.

Thieves “kicked through” the door of a Norwich coffee shop and stole £200 from a Christmas tip jar. Photo: Little Red RoasterThieves “kicked through” the door of a Norwich coffee shop and stole £200 from a Christmas tip jar. Photo: Little Red Roaster

“But the second time round, considering how hard it already is on the high street, to be dealt a blow like that...”

Back in April, about £1,000 was taken from the shop after thieves broke in through the back door.

The latest incident was discovered by a member of staff on Sunday morning (December 16).

Mr Groom said she was left “unnerved” by what she found.

Little Red Roaster owner, Darren Groom. PHOTO: Nick ButcherLittle Red Roaster owner, Darren Groom. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

“The front door had been kicked through,” he said. “They didn’t make too much of a mess inside to be honest, but they stole just under £300 from the float.

“The tip jar was under the counter and they took that, along with a few takings in cash from Saturday.”

He said thieves broke through two locks on the front door to gain access.

Mr Groom said: “The hardest thing for us was the staff’s tips going, because that was given to them in appreciation of their work.

“But it was also the fear it put into the staff. It left them feeling frightened and they didn’t want to go into the kitchen or the basement.”

He said efforts had been made to secure the premises following the burglary earlier this year.

Mr Groom said the rear of the shop was now like “Fort Knox” and CCTV cameras had been fitted.

The first break-in happened between April 7 and April 9, and was linked to another incident at a nearby hairdressers.

Norfolk police confirmed they were called the coffee shop on Sunday following an overnight break-in.

Mr Groom said customers had shown their support following the raid.

He said: “The amount of customers just coming in to put money in the tip jar is really quite something.”

• Anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Former wrestler Zak Zodiac found guilty of threatening Wetherspoons staff

Zak Bevis Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in Local Newspapers Q&A: People get furious about tiny little things in their life and it’s brilliant

#includeImage($article, 225)

For sale: Highgate Mansion formerly home to Nobel Prize winner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Bring tea and comfort where it’s needed

Catherine Gray making plans to get her Cup O T van on the road. Picture contributed.

Scientist turned Norfolk county councillor adds mystery thriller writer to his CV

David Harrison, has written The Research Man. Pic: David Harrison.

Winning the numbers game

Lynne is a bit over 9 stone,,,, in his dreams. Picture BB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists