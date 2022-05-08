Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

City shops voice despair over thefts and broken glass spree

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:52 AM May 8, 2022
Neville Makani, a staff member at Colman News, is among the traders frustrated with ASB in Colman Road

Neville Makani, a staff member at Colman News, is among the traders frustrated with ASB in Colman Road - Credit: Archant

Traders are fed up with groups of youths attempting to steal items and causing havoc by leaving smashed glass in a city road.

Shops at the junction of The Avenues and Colman Road have been plagued with anti-social behaviour in recent weeks. 

Raja Mahendran, a staff member at the Corner Stores convenience store said: "Kids are buying glass cola bottles and I have to clean the smashed glass from the pavement afterwards.

"There are quite a lot of teenage boys hanging around as it is a big housing area.

Raja Mahendran, a staff member at Corner Stores convenience store 

Raja Mahendran, a staff member at Corner Stores convenience store - Credit: Ben Hardy

"When a single person comes in to the store it is fine, but when they are in groups it is more of an issue."

It comes as homeowners in The Avenues area also had to move on a group of youths earlier this week after they were allegedly throwing glass and knocking over communal bins.

One trader, who did not wish to be identified, also said police visited her following a break-in at St Anne's Crossroads church in Colman Road on Wednesday asking for any CCTV footage.

Most Read

  1. 1 7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich
  2. 2 City fight 'like something out of the Jerry Springer show'
  3. 3 Five of the best riverside walks in and around Norwich
  1. 4 Mystery surrounds loud bang which woke up city households
  2. 5 Boom in Norwich City market trade as stall takes over fashion shop
  3. 6 Play cancels rest of UK tour ahead of Norwich performances
  4. 7 Delays to demolish building for care home plans after large fire
  5. 8 Four Norwich eateries nominated for national award
  6. 9 The 5 most wanted men in Norfolk
  7. 10 Dream job? A day in the life of a doggy day carer

Neville Makani, a staff member at Colman News said he has had multiple instances of kids trying to steal vapes from the convenience store.

Neville Makani, who works at Colman News in Norwich 

Neville Makani, who works at Colman News in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

He has reported one individual who was caught trying to make off with a vape in his pocket to the police.

Mr Makani said: "We have two people working here. I do the morning shifts and I will catch the same kids who will try it again with the other worker in the evening. 

"It is frustrating. I saw one kid literally take a vape and run off in front of my own eyes but I could not catch him."

The convenience store has security cameras throughout the shop. 

Norwich City Council is set to spend almost £1m improving social housing and fire escapes. Pictured,

A row of shops in Colman Road near the junction of The Avenues in Norwich

May Chen, who works at the Sing Lung Hong oriental supermarket next to Colman News, said she has noticed issues with broken glass left in the car park.

She added: "I had to sweep up one or two broken bottles but I did not see the people who did it.

"Someone also damaged my car wingmirror when I was parked outside the shop but I am not sure what happened."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Wesley the Miniature Schnauzer outside a polling station in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Local Election 2022

Election 2022: LIVE results of the local elections in Norwich

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Mark Franklin's cousin Rosie Miller, pictured inset, has paid tribute to him after his death in Mile Cross

Relatives of man found dead in home on moment they heard tragic news

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich railway station, one of Greater Anglia's hubs

Norwich Live News

12 arrested including teenager in city county lines drug crackdown

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norwich School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City school shortlisted for prestigious national award

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon