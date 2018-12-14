The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

natalie collins was robbed of her mobile phone

It’s like a plot from the Hollywood film Catch Me If You Can.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

“Honest” and “trustworthy” is how Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers describes herself on her various social media accounts.

But in reality the 35-year-old specialised in theft and deceit - particularly from those who she befriended online.

Today, we can reveal further details about Rivers’s background, and the multiple aliases she used in her everyday life.

It comes after she was jailed on Wednesday for stealing the life savings of a man she met online, before falsely accusing him of rape.

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Other victims have since come forward claiming they also fell for Rivers’s lies.

And they highlighted her multiple aliases that she went by on social media and in real life.

On Facebook alone, there are at least eight different accounts bearing her photographs - each one containing conflicting information.

To some, she is known as Natalie Rivers, an admin assistant for a Yorkshire-based husky dog charity who lives in Aldborough.

Natalie Chamberlain, from her Linkedin account. Photo: Linkedin Natalie Chamberlain, from her Linkedin account. Photo: Linkedin

But to others, she was known as Natalie Collins, the army veteran from Wymondham.

It was under this alias that one man, who did not wish to be named, became her victim after meeting her on the dating site Plenty of Fish.

He described Rivers as a “very intelligent” woman who was a “natural” liar.

“When I met her she as very confident and she knew her facts,” the man said.

Natalie Rivers with one of her husky dogs. Photo: Facebook Natalie Rivers with one of her husky dogs. Photo: Facebook

“On one Facebook account she said she was in the army, and I remember when I quizzed her about it she was able to give me regiments and dates.

“She can reel off stories and information. She really knows her stuff.

“I’m not a daft person, but when I look back at the information she was giving me, it was nuts. The detail she had... She is very intelligent.”

The man said he realised something was wrong when police became involved and Rivers was jailed.

He claimed she had stolen “a couple of hundred” pounds of his cash savings.

“I was absolutely gutted when I found out,” he said.

“But she doesn’t care. She doesn’t have a moral bone in her body.

“It is hard to believe a young woman could do that. It is how she gets away with it. Another woman might be able to spot it a mile off, but men can’t.”

Rivers’s claim that she worked for the animal charity 8 Below Husky Rescue can also be exposed as a lie.

A spokesman for the charity said they were aware of Rivers, as were many others within the “husky rescue world”.

But the spokesman added: “She has never worked or volunteered for our charity. We did report her profile to Facebook when we saw it, but they would not remove it.

“A lot of people within the husky rescue world are aware of her.

“There is a lot of hearsay about her. She had a home check with us, but her garden was not secure enough to take on a husky [from the charity].”

Her third alias, Natalie Chamberlain, appears to have been mostly used on Linkedin.

There, she claims to work as a fundraiser for the Royal British Legion and the British Touring Car Championships. We were unable to verify both claims.

Much of Rivers’s extensive criminal background was revealed at Norwich Crown Court this week.

Her previous convictions include impersonating a police officer to falsely claim a man was under investigation for sexual assault.

She has also been convicted of stealing cash from a 77-year-old pensioner and taking a handbag belonging to a charity worker who was helping her.

The court heard her latest offence involved the theft of a 58-year-old’s life savings in December last year.

Prosecutor John Morgans said Rivers met the victim on the Plenty of Fish dating site and pretended to have genuine feelings for him.

But she then stole his £3,040 life savings.

She told police he was her sugar daddy before making up a false rape allegation.

Rivers, from West End in Old Costessey, admitted theft and was jailed 20 months.

In an impact statement the victim said he felt low and depressed and physically sick to be falsely accused of rape.

PC Nick Roberts welcomed the result saying: “I am pleased Rivers has been handed a custodial sentence. “We hope this result reassures victims that we take these kind of offences seriously and are dedicated to bringing offenders to justice.”

• Were you a victim of Natalie Rivers? Contact Luke Powell on 01603 772684 or email luke.powell@archant.co.uk