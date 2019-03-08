Search

Norwich jewellery shop urges public to be vigilant after thefts

PUBLISHED: 10:57 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 02 June 2019

Nova Silver has warned the public about increasing thefts. Picture: Archant

Nova Silver has warned the public about increasing thefts. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

A Norwich shop has urged people to be vigilant after an increase in the number of break-ins resulting in the loss of irreplaceable jewellery.

Nova Silver, in Lower Goat Lane, has issued the warning after a number of opportunistic thefts

Hollie Woodham, from Nova Silver, said: "We've noticed a real increase in the number of customers who are coming to us looking to replace jewellery that has been stolen.

"We all know that burglars are looking for items that are high value and easy to carry, and unfortunately that makes jewellery an attractive choice."

The shop has urged people to note weak spots in their homes where entry could be gain and fix them, ask neighbours to move bins when they are away so the home looks occupied and hide valuable pieces of jewellery away where a suspected thief would not look.

