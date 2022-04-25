Yobs wreck brand new outdoor furniture at charity-run park cafe

The Feed's charity cafe at Waterloo Park was targeted by vandals this weekend to the sadness of marketing manager Chris Elliot (inset) - Credit: Chris Elliot

Mindless vandals have destroyed hundreds of pounds worth of hard-earned summer furniture belonging to a charity-run cafe.

Distraught volunteers and staff arrived at the Waterloo Park Pavilion Cafe this weekend to find their site in tatters.

The newly-opened venture is run by charity The Feed which works to prevent hunger, poverty and homelessness in the city.

However despite the venture's tireless work, thoughtless yobs left their efforts in pieces on April 22.

The Feed staff at Waterloo Park found their new summer furniture broken and thrown around the venue. - Credit: The Feed

Chris Elliot, marketing manager at The Feed, said: "Staff arrived and found our furniture smashed and thrown into the flower beds.

"Whoever did it also got one of our catering wheelie bins and tipped it over in the yard.

"The furniture was brand new - we only bought it a couple of weeks ago."

He added: "It's really put a damper on things which is a shame.

"It's very out of character for this to happen because we've had a really positive experience since opening up in November."

A police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating an incident of criminal damage at Waterloo Park in Norwich sometime between 6pm on Thursday 21 April and 7.30am on Friday 22 April when outside chairs and tables were damaged, other furniture strewn around, and bottles smashed.

"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting crime reference 36/29846/22."

As well as furniture being damaged, The Feed's catering bins were tipped over and bottles smashed at the Waterloo Park venue. - Credit: The Feed

Mr Elliot added the community has rallied around the NR3 cafe, saying: "It's actually been really heart warming to see all the supportive comments we got on social media."

And determined not to let the cafe lose out, city law firm Spire Solicitors stepped in to help.

The organisation donated £500 towards some new furniture.

Some of the damage done at The Feed's Waterloo Park venue. - Credit: The Feed

Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal, head of marketing at Spire Solicitors, said: "After seeing the mindless vandalism caused online it was with great pleasure Spire Solicitors could help The Feed purchase new outdoor furniture to replace the damaged items.

"The Feed is fantastic in what it does and we wanted to make sure that they can continue to help people who are facing poverty, hunger and homelessness, without the unnecessary expense of replacing the vandalised furniture."

Mr Elliot added: "Our profits go towards helping support the city so knowing this mindless vandalism won't impact that gives us a little bit of reassurance."

Chris Elliot, The Feed's marketing manager - Credit: Chris Elliot



