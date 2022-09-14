Vandalised shop cleared up thanks to help of 'lovely' strangers

Niki Medlik, who works part-time at the Book Hive in Norwich which has been targeted over the weekend - Credit: Ben Hardy

An independent bookshop in the centre of the city has been targeted by yobs this week.

The Book Hive's ground floor window was smashed in London Street on Saturday.

Staff at the popular store were hoping the shop front would be glazed again this week.

Henry Layte, who founded The Book Hive in October 2009, said it was not the first time a window had been cracked at the shop.

Henry Layte, founder of The Book Hive - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It comes as there has been a recent spate of windows being damaged across the city.

A cracked window at the Book Hive in Norwich Lanes - Credit: Ben Hardy

There have been reports of windows being damaged this summer at premises in Castle Meadow and Magdalen Street - all of which have now been fixed.

One of the glass panels on the automatic double doors was also boarded up at Waterstones on the Castle Meadow side in May after it was damaged.

And the Book Hive was met with further disruption on Sunday morning in addition to the damaged window when a large puddle of vomit was left in the doorway.

But staff were pleased to see the response of strangers who offered to help as they walked past.

Book designer Niki Medlik, who works part-time at the shop, was going to open up the store when she saw the disgusting mess in the way.

Nikki Medlik a book designer who works part-time at the Book Hive - Credit: Ben Hardy

She said: "It was directly in front of the doorway when I came to the shop around 11am.

"Two men walking past the shop offered to clean it up. They said they would get some water for it but I was able to clear it myself.

"I thought it was just fantastic that strangers were so willing to assist and their attitude reflects Norwich as a city.

"You would not get that sort of offer for help in somewhere like London. They were lovely men. I would probably say they were both in their 30s - thank you to them."

The Book Hive has recently opened a second branch in Aylsham's Red Lion Street.