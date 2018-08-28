Man jailed for burglary at flat above Norwich pub which left tenant “scared”

A terrified woman armed herself with knives from the kitchen and locked herself in the bathroom of a flat above a Norwich pub after a burglar tried to break in, a court has heard.

Sean Casey, 34, had smashed a window at a flat above the Prince of Wales pub in Norwich after he had climbed up on a window ledge.

Sean Casey, 34, had smashed a window at a flat above the Prince of Wales pub in Norwich after he had climbed up on a window ledge.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Casey, who had been looking for something to steal, was heard by a friend of the tenant who was asleep at the time.

Lesley Small, prosecuting, said they could hear “breaking glass” before the tenant left the bedroom and “grabbed some knives from the kitchen” before they then locked themselves in the bathroom.

She said the women, who had been scared, ran out of the bathroom to let the police in.

When interviewed by police Casey told officers he had made the decision to go up to the roof tops “to appreciate the night-time view of the city”.

Following the incident, which happened between 11.30pm and just before midnight on November 5 , the tenant has been left “scared”.

She does not know what would have happened if he had have got in and now feels “unsafe” in her own home.

Casey, who is from the Great Yarmouth area but of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 7) via videolink and admitted burglary.

Rob New, mitigating, said it was a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

He said Casey, who has been addicted to drugs or alcohol for most of his life, was intoxicated at the time he tried to get into the property which he thought had been empty.

He said Casey did not know what he might find inside or if it would be of any value but in the end did not actually get into the property.

Mr New said there was “no sophistication” behind the offence which was committed “very much on impulse”.

He said: “It’s an offence very much on impulse for a man whose very much desperate to make ends meet.”

Casey, who has been recalled to prison, was jailed for six weeks for the burglary.

He was also ordered to pay each of the victims £50 in compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

Chairman of the bench of magistrates, Colonel Howard Gill said it was “unpleasant” for the victims and “quite scary”.