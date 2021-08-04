Three teens arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing

Published: 11:38 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM August 4, 2021

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Officers were called at 6.05pm, on Saturday July 31, to reports of a group of youths fighting in the St Stephens Street area.

Police found a teenage boy with stab wounds near to the Wilco store.

The boy was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for minor stab wounds to his chest, side and arm.

A teenage boy from the Ipswich area and a teenage boy from the Long Stratton area were both arrested a short time later in connection with the incident.

They have since been released on police bail until a later date while officers continue with their enquiries.

A third teenage boy, from the Hethersett area, was arrested on Wednesday August 4 and remains in police custody at the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/55296/21.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.