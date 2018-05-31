Teens admit two city centre robberies

Two teenagers have admitted carrying out a pair of city centre robberies that happened in the space of a few minutes.

A robbery took place on January 12 outside Vue in Norwich Picture: James Bass

They have been warned by a judge to expect to be locked up for the attacks, which happened near Vue Cinema and in Castle Gardens on Sunday January 12.

Norwich Crown Court heard the first robbery was near Vue at 3pm when a boy, aged in his late teens, was threatened and had a silver necklace stolen.

The second happened in Castle Gardens between 3pm and 3.15pm when another boy, aged in his late teens, was threatened and had his watch stolen.

Norwich Crown Court heard there was also an attempted robbery of a watch and a bag against another victim on the same date.

Benjamin Huckerby, 19, Levi Licorish, 18, and Lucas Philpott, 19, all appeared in court on Tuesday after they were charged in connection with the offences.

Huckerby, of Mill Lane, Keswick, and Licorish, of Music House Lane, Norwich, admitted two counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery. Huckerby also admitted possession of cannabis on the same date.

Philpott, of no fixed address, admitted one count of robbery.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentencing for the preparation of pre-sentence reports, but said: "The offences are serious enough to cross the custody threshold and custody is what you should expect."

Sentencing was adjourned until April 3.

Huckerby will also be sentenced for his part in a previous incident where he admitted possessing a knife and cannabis in Hassett Close, Norwich on December 1 last year.

- Jake Holloway, 18, of Cedarwood Close, Cringleford, who also appeared on Tuesday, admitted one count of possession of cannabis on January 12 this year.

He was bound over for judgement for nine months, meaning he cannot contact or associate with any of his former co-defendants during that period or he would have to pay £250.

Forfeiture of the drugs was also ordered.

John Morgans, mitigating for Holloway, said this had been about the "biggest wake-up call any young man could get".

He said he had stopped taking cannabis, was changing the way he behaved and was putting all this behind him.