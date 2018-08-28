Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree
PUBLISHED: 07:30 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:16 07 November 2018
Jonathan Burrows
A teenager has been charged with drink-driving after a car crashed into a tree, coming to rest several feet above the road.
At around 4.10am on Sunday, a black BMW was sent flying into a tree on the Blofield Heath slip road between the A47 and Shack Lane, a few miles outside Norwich.
Police were called and a teenager was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Nineteen year old Arran Dhesi, of Damgate Lane, Acle, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Cuort on Friday, November 16.
