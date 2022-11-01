Three teenagers arrested after Chapelfield Gardens robbery
- Credit: Archant
Three teenagers were arrested in Norwich at the weekend in connection with a robbery in Chapelfield Gardens.
The robbery took place in the evening on Sunday, October 30, and enquiries then led to the three teenage males being arrested in Dereham Road.
A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, breaching a criminal behaviour order, theft of a bike and theft from a shop.
A second 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, breaching a criminal behaviour order and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.
A third 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
All the suspects were questioned at Wymondham police station.
The two 16-year-olds were charged in relation to breaching a criminal behaviour order and were due to appear today (November 1) at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.
All three were bailed in relation to the remaining offences to appear at Wymondham police station on November 25.