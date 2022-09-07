Five teenagers arrested after brawl in city streets

Five 16-year-olds have been arrested following reports of a large group of teenagers fighting through the city's streets - Credit: Archant

Five 16-year-olds have been arrested after reports of a large group of teenagers fighting in the streets of Norwich.

Officers were called to reports of a brawl on Thursday, September 1, between 7pm and 8pm.

The incident happened around the areas of Jenny Lind Park, Eagle Park, Onley Street, Gloucester Street, Durham Street, Rutland Street, Newmarket Street, Unthank Road and York Street.

Five 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of affray and were taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed it or has CCTV, dash cam or Ring doorbell footage should contact PC Amiee Bickel at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or email amiee.bickel@norfolk.police.uk quoting reference 36/67945/22.