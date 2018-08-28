Search

Teenager given youth detention for his part in ‘vile’ Class A drugs trade

PUBLISHED: 16:35 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 30 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A teenager who travelled up from London to deal class A drugs on the streets of Norwich as part of this “vile trade” is now behind bars.

In the spring of 2018, Norfolk Police, under the umbrella of Operation Granary, made a series of coordinated interventions targeted at ‘county lines’ networks dealing Class A drugs - heroin and crack cocaine - in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Mohy Gawaan, 18, was one of a large number of people to come before the court on relation to drug deals made to an undercover officer, known as Tommo.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Gawaan had “come from the metropolis to deal drugs”.

On February 5 this year Tommo went to Long John Fish Bar in Lakenham where Gawaan later arrived on a bike and gave him two wraps of heroin for £20. They were tested and found to have a purity of 43pc and 44pc.

Gawaan was pictured by other officers on this occasion and again on the following day when he supplied Tommo with two wraps of cocaine for £20.

The wraps were found to have a purity of 71pc and 66pc.

Gawaan, from Uxbridge, appeared for sentence on Friday (November 30), having admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and also crack cocaine in February this year

He also admitted supplying cocaine in March this year in Norwich and a further offence of possessing cannabis in March, although these offences were not part of Operation Granary.

Judge Andrew Shaw said those involved in the “vile trade” selling of controlled drugs of Class A must expect an immediate custodial sentence.

He sentenced Gawaan to 24 months in a youth detention centre.

Nargees Choudhury, mitigating, said he was “struggling with money” as were his family who were on benefits.

She said he was “lured in” but “once he got involved he got stuck and found it difficult to get out”.

