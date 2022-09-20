Teen who crashed e-scooter into car while drunk is banned from driving

The teenager crashed an e-scooter into a parked car on Trafford Road in Norwich - Credit: Google

An 18-year-old who crashed an e-scooter while three times over the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving.

Ryo Welch, of Patrick Road in Long Stratton, drove a Beryl scooter into a parked car in Norwich on August 14.

Police were called to Trafford Road at 2.50pm by a member of the public who had witnessed the crash and could smell alcohol.

Officers carried out a breath test which found Welch to have 96 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath. The limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres.

Welch appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on September 13 where he admitted driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 20 months which can be reduced to 20 weeks with the completion of a driving course.

He was also fined £500 and given a victim surcharge of £200 and costs of £105.

Inspector Simon Jones, from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “It is good to see the sentence that has been handed down in this case.

“I hope this will serve as a timely reminder to those people who still do not realise that e-scooters are governed by the same rules and legislation as other vehicles on our roads.

“If you wish to ride an e-scooter, it must be from one of the trial schemes currently being run and you must not do so whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.”