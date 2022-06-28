Teenager holding knife chases boy along city road

A teenage boy was chased by another teenage boy holding a knife along Aylsham Road in Norwich - Credit: Google

A boy in his teens has been arrested accused of chasing another teen 500 metres down a city road while wielding a knife.

The incident happened in Aylsham Road in Norwich shortly before 3pm on Friday, June 24.

The teenager was pursued for about 500m from near to the junction with Waterloo Park Avenue heading south to Drayton Road close to the mini roundabout with St Martin's Road.

The suspect was wearing ripped jeans and had been travelling in a blue car.

A teenage boy was arrested in the area in connection with the incident and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He has been released on police bail until July 21.

Police are keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time who witnessed the incident or has doorbell or dashcam footage.

Witnesses can contact PC George Barket at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 225 of June 24, 2022.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.