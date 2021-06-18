News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Robbers knock out boy, 14, and steal trainers from his feet

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:45 PM June 18, 2021   
A teenager was knocked unconscious in a Sprowston robbery and Norfolk Police is appealing for witnesses. 

A teenager was knocked unconscious in a Sprowston robbery and Norfolk Police is appealing for witnesses. - Credit: Archant

A teenager was knocked unconscious while being robbed in Sprowston earlier this week.

The incident happened in Windsor Park Gardens between 3.40pm and 3.50pm on Monday, June 14.

The victim was a 14-year-old boy, who was attacked by two men as he walked home.

He lost consciousness during the attack and when he came to, discovered the two suspects trying to remove his trainers.

The suspects kicked and punched the victim as he attempted to fend them off.

They fled the scene with the victim's trainers and £5 in cash after being disturbed by a member of the public.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park
  2. 2 Revealed: How much to rent former high street store
  3. 3 Tributes to popular Tesco worker with 'sparkling personality'
  1. 4 School shut after ceiling tile falls on to class of children
  2. 5 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
  3. 6 Samson and Hercules building reopens under new owners
  4. 7 Driver taken to hospital after four-car crash on key road into Norwich
  5. 8 Big screen unveiled in pub garden for England's Auld Enemy clash
  6. 9 Britain's poshest train came to Norwich and Ipswich and it was pure luxury
  7. 10 Power cut hits almost 1,000 homes in Norwich

Contact Sgt Louise Wicks at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/41593/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Block, Norwich

Reaction to plans for new Norwich Block entertainment venue

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Early indicative illustrations show how the new Easton special needs school could look.

Norfolk County Council

New 170-place school likely to get go-ahead

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Debbie and Donald Pearce, managers at The Woodman pub on North Walsham Road in Norwich which has re-

Coronavirus | Video

Excitement as city pub reopens after 18-month closure

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon