Robbers knock out boy, 14, and steal trainers from his feet
- Credit: Archant
A teenager was knocked unconscious while being robbed in Sprowston earlier this week.
The incident happened in Windsor Park Gardens between 3.40pm and 3.50pm on Monday, June 14.
The victim was a 14-year-old boy, who was attacked by two men as he walked home.
He lost consciousness during the attack and when he came to, discovered the two suspects trying to remove his trainers.
The suspects kicked and punched the victim as he attempted to fend them off.
They fled the scene with the victim's trainers and £5 in cash after being disturbed by a member of the public.
Officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident.
Contact Sgt Louise Wicks at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/41593/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.