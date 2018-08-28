Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager arrested following reports of sex assault at Easton College

PUBLISHED: 09:55 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 17 January 2019

Easton College. Pic by Mike Page.

Easton College. Pic by Mike Page.

© Mike Page all rights reserved. Before any use is made of this image including display, publication, broadcast, syndication or

A teenager has been arrested following reports of a sexual assault at a Norfolk college.

Police are investigating reports of a sexual assault which happened at Easton College on Tuesday (January 15).

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said a 17-year-old arrested in connection with the incident has been questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Met Office issue weather warning for snow across Norfolk

Fresh snow coveres Normanston Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Is that Dave? It’s me, it’s Tettey!’ – Canaries players lend a hand as season ticket renewals are frozen again

Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann played his part in the club announcing season ticket renewal prices have been frozen for a sixth consecutive campaign at Carrow Road. Picture: NCFC

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Your home is worth on average £15,000 more if you live in Broadland

The value of housing stock in Norfolk has risen and by more than the national average, new analysis has shown. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists