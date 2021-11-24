Teenager arrested at Norwich station with large knife

A teenager was arrested at Norwich train station after police found a large knife.

Uniform and plain clothes officers swooped after becoming suspicious about the activities of the man seizing a Bowie-style knife, a quantity of cash and two mobile phones following a search.

Investigations are continuing following the arrest on Friday, November 19.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: “The man aged in his late teens was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

The arrest came during Norfolk Police’s week-long Operation Sceptre, a crackdown targeting offenders who use and carry knives and highlighting the risks that carrying a blade can bring.