News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Teenager arrested at Norwich station with large knife

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:27 AM November 24, 2021
Norwich train station.

Norwich train station. - Credit: Lesley Buckley

A teenager was arrested at Norwich train station after police found a large knife.

Uniform and plain clothes officers swooped after becoming suspicious about the activities of the man seizing a Bowie-style knife, a quantity of cash and two mobile phones following a search.

Investigations are continuing following the arrest on Friday, November 19.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: “The man aged in his late teens was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

The arrest came during Norfolk Police’s week-long Operation Sceptre, a crackdown targeting offenders who use and carry knives and highlighting the risks that carrying a blade can bring.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich.

Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas decorations on Mark Abbott's home last year. This year he says it will be even bigger and brighter

Christmas

Dad who used to be homeless decorates house with 16,000 Christmas lights

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Castle Quarter, Norwich

Christmas

Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon