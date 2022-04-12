Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Teenager charged in connection with Norwich murder

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:47 PM April 12, 2022
Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green.Byline: Sonya Du

A teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of Joe Dix. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of Joe Dix in Norwich earlier this year.

On Friday, January 28, officers were called to Vale Green after reports that a teenager, later identified as Joe Dix, had been stabbed.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the cause of death as significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Since then, detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have been working on a number of lines of enquiry to build a picture of what happened in the hours leading up to the murder.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old boy has been charged this morning [Tuesday, April 12] with assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 19.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A house in Pound Lane, Norwich, is ablaze.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Shock as former leisure centre near Norwich destroyed by large fire

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Heavy traffic from drivers queuing for petrol meant First Norwich has been forced to miss its Morrisons Riverside stop.

Norwich Live News

City bus firm forced to skip stop due to petrol queues at Morrisons

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs told to alter plans for huge new Norwich store

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ashleigh Reynolds is worried about the rise in her bills, unsure of how she will keep on top of them. 

Cost of living bites for families

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon