Teenager charged in connection with Norwich murder

A teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of Joe Dix in Norwich earlier this year.

On Friday, January 28, officers were called to Vale Green after reports that a teenager, later identified as Joe Dix, had been stabbed.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the cause of death as significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Since then, detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have been working on a number of lines of enquiry to build a picture of what happened in the hours leading up to the murder.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old boy has been charged this morning [Tuesday, April 12] with assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 19.