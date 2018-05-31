Teenager arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife

Police have arrested a teenager in Costessey on suspicion of possessing a knife. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in a large suburb.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place just after 6.30am on Thursday, June 25, in Costessey, on the edge of Norwich.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 6.23am on Thursday, June 25, to reports a man was seen carrying a knife in the Norwich Road area of Costessey. Officers were deployed to the scene and a man was arrested at 6.38am. The man, aged 19 and from the Norwich area, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and he’s been taken to the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned later.”

Eyewitnesses on the Costessey Information Board Facebook page described seeing a taser being drawn by an officer but the spokesperson confirmed it was not used on the teenager.