Teenager arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife
PUBLISHED: 10:23 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 25 June 2020
Archant © 2012
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in a large suburb.
The incident took place just after 6.30am on Thursday, June 25, in Costessey, on the edge of Norwich.
A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 6.23am on Thursday, June 25, to reports a man was seen carrying a knife in the Norwich Road area of Costessey. Officers were deployed to the scene and a man was arrested at 6.38am. The man, aged 19 and from the Norwich area, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and he’s been taken to the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned later.”
Eyewitnesses on the Costessey Information Board Facebook page described seeing a taser being drawn by an officer but the spokesperson confirmed it was not used on the teenager.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.