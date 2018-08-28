Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Teenager arrested after 88-year-old woman mugged in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:30 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:30 26 November 2018

An 88-year-old woman was robbed near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

An 88-year-old woman was robbed near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

Archant

A teenager has been arrested after an 88-year-old woman was mugged in a Norwich street.

Golden Dog Lane in Norwich. Pic: Adrian Judd.Golden Dog Lane in Norwich. Pic: Adrian Judd.

The woman, and her 84-year-old friend, were walking back to their care home, through an alley, which leads to Golden Dog Lane, when they were attacked.

It happened at about 6pm on Monday, November 12, when a man grabbed her handbag, containing her purse. The woman tried to hang on to her bag and hit the man with her walking stick, but was knocked to the ground.

The man then fled via Colegate car park.

Last week, the victim, who did not want to be named, said she was determined not to let it stop her from going out.

“I won’t let that beat me,” she said. “I have got to this age, they can’t stop me now. “I am angry, it’s a good thing it wasn’t one of those frail old people but I was livid.”

Norfolk police said they had now arrested a man, in his late teens, on suspicion of robbery and theft. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where he remains in custody for questioning.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

Norwich printing museum to relocate amid demolition plans

The John Jarrold Printing Museum in Norwich . Picture Sonya Duncan.

Weapons seized after drugs raid in Norwich

Weapons seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide