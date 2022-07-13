Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Teenager arrested for dealing drugs and breaching bail in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:37 AM July 13, 2022
A teenager was arrested in Vauxhall Street, Norwich, for drug dealing breaching bail

A teenager was arrested in Vauxhall Street, Norwich, for breaching bail conditions and was later also arrested for drug dealing following a search of his address - Credit: Google

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Norwich.

Officers stopped the boy on Vauxhall Street, off Chapelfield Road, on Monday, July 11.

He was arrested for breach of bail and possession of controlled drugs.

Following a search of his home he was also arrested under suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

The teenager was then questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and has been released under investigation for the drug offences.

He has been remanded in custody for breaching bail conditions.


