Boy in early teens arrested after 30 cannabis plants found at property
Published: 8:54 AM December 22, 2021
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Full
A boy in his early teens has been arrested after police discovered 30 cannabis plants at a property in Norwich.
The plants were found at a house in Edinburgh Road on Friday, December 17, shortly after 4.30pm.
The young teenager was arrested at the property in connection with the discovery and was taken to Wymondham police station.
The boy was interviewed with an adult present and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone who has information about the incident or has witnessed suspicious activity in the area should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation reference 36/93590/21.
Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
