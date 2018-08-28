Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teen who racially abused Norfolk police officer told his behaviour was ‘disgraceful’

PUBLISHED: 10:06 19 January 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

The behaviour of a man who racially abused a police officer who had come to deal with an incident outside a store in Aylsham has been branded “disgraceful”.

Daniel Smith, 18, was one of a number of people outside a Tesco store in Aylsham.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard police were called with the officer, who is Polish, being sworn at by Smith, who had been drinking.

The officer requested assistance from other colleagues while dealing with Smith, who smelt of alcohol and had slurred speech.

Smith, who continually refused to give his details to the officer, had been trying to drink a bottle of vodka which was later smashed on the floor.

While being arrested for being drunk and disorderly the defendant kicked the officer in the shin.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said his behaviour continued after he was arrested and while being taken into custody and while in custody.

During this time he swore at officers, referring to them as being “Arab”, “Russian” and “Polish”.

A victim impact statement from the officer described how the incident, and the abuse he had received, had affected him and made him “start to doubt myself” and question whether he should be doing the job.

He also said he lived in the area, had children, and was nervous of being seen by the defendant when going to that store.

Smith, of Soame Close, Aylsham, appeared in court on Friday (January 18) when he admitted racially aggravated common assault on September 24 last year.

Brian Earley, chairman of the bench of magistrates, described Smith’s behaviour as “disgraceful”.

He said: “We’ve heard that you’re remorseful. You have every right to be remorseful because this was disgraceful.”

He was sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work over the next 12 months.

Smith was also ordered to pay the victim £100 compensation, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Rob New, mitigating for Smith, said he knew his behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

He said he was “embarrassed” and fearful of what the court might do to him.

Mr New said since the offence Smith had not drunk alcohol and referred himself for help.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Memorial service to be held in Norwich for ‘Mr Norfolk Angling’ John Wilson

Fishing and TV legend John Wilson. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Court told Thorpe man had ‘no explanation’ for having knife in his trousers

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Ferrero Rocher thief, man who used binned bank cards and £1 million fraudster

(From left to right) Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Denise Bradley. Morrisons in Cromer. Photo: Archant. Anastasios Sotiropoulos. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists