Teen climbs huge city crane for Extinction Rebellion protest

Published: 10:20 AM November 7, 2020 Updated: 7:08 PM November 22, 2020

A teen has climbed up a huge crane in Norwich for a Extinction Rebellion protest. Picture Peter Walsh. - Credit: Archant

Police have made three arrests after a teenager scaled a huge city crane and unfurled Extinction Rebellion protest banners.

Police at the scene of an Extinction Rebellion protest in Norwich. Picture Peter Walsh. - Credit: Archant

The 17-year-old, known only as Alex, climbed the crane on Duke Street at about 6.30am for the dramatic climate change protest.

He is understood to still be on the crane, while three of his supporters at ground level have been arrested.

The large yellow banner and a blue XR banner can be seen fluttering gently in the breeze.

At least three uniformed officers and others in plain clothes have been called to the incident.

Extinction Rebellion activists are staging a protest on a crane in Duke Street. Picture: PETER WALSH - Credit: Peter Walsh

Part of Duke Street has been cordoned off while officers work to resolve the situation.

An XR spokesman said: “Alex is just 17 years old and is deeply concerned about our government’s failure to act on the climate and ecological emergency, both locally, nationally, and globally. He feels there is no option left but to break the law and somehow get the message to the public.

“He is desperate and is prepared to be arrested and face the criminal justice system, as it’s nothing compared to the threat of climate collapse.

“He is begging people to act for his generation, and is prepared to do anything it takes to wake people up.

“If this action was not to your taste, please tell us what it will take for you to pressure the government to take action on the climate emergency, and he will do that.”