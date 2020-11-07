News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Video

Teen climbs huge city crane for Extinction Rebellion protest

person

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:20 AM November 7, 2020    Updated: 7:08 PM November 22, 2020
A teen has climbed up a huge crane in Norwich for a Extinction Rebellion protest. Picture Peter Wals

A teen has climbed up a huge crane in Norwich for a Extinction Rebellion protest. Picture Peter Walsh. - Credit: Archant

Police have made three arrests after a teenager scaled a huge city crane and unfurled Extinction Rebellion protest banners.

Police at the scene of an Extinction Rebellion protest in Norwich. Picture Peter Walsh.

Police at the scene of an Extinction Rebellion protest in Norwich. Picture Peter Walsh. - Credit: Archant

The 17-year-old, known only as Alex, climbed the crane on Duke Street at about 6.30am for the dramatic climate change protest.

He is understood to still be on the crane, while three of his supporters at ground level have been arrested.

The large yellow banner and a blue XR banner can be seen fluttering gently in the breeze.

At least three uniformed officers and others in plain clothes have been called to the incident.

Extinction Rebellion activists are staging a protest on a crane in Duke Street. Picture: PETER WALSH

Extinction Rebellion activists are staging a protest on a crane in Duke Street. Picture: PETER WALSH - Credit: Peter Walsh

You may also want to watch:

Part of Duke Street has been cordoned off while officers work to resolve the situation.

An XR spokesman said: “Alex is just 17 years old and is deeply concerned about our government’s failure to act on the climate and ecological emergency, both locally, nationally, and globally. He feels there is no option left but to break the law and somehow get the message to the public.

Most Read

  1. 1 Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal
  2. 2 ‘I’m devastated’ - animal rescue volunteer responds to news of otter killed by illegal crayfish net
  3. 3 ‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points
  1. 4 Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

“He is desperate and is prepared to be arrested and face the criminal justice system, as it’s nothing compared to the threat of climate collapse.

“He is begging people to act for his generation, and is prepared to do anything it takes to wake people up.

“If this action was not to your taste, please tell us what it will take for you to pressure the government to take action on the climate emergency, and he will do that.”

Norwich Live
Norfolk Live

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person