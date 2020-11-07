Search

Advanced search

Video

Teen climbs huge city crane for Extinction Rebellion protest

PUBLISHED: 10:20 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 07 November 2020

A teen has climbed up a huge crane in Norwich for a Extinction Rebellion protest. Picture Peter Walsh.

A teen has climbed up a huge crane in Norwich for a Extinction Rebellion protest. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Police have made three arrests after a teenager scaled a huge city crane and unfurled Extinction Rebellion protest banners.

Police at the scene of an Extinction Rebellion protest in Norwich. Picture Peter Walsh.Police at the scene of an Extinction Rebellion protest in Norwich. Picture Peter Walsh.

The 17-year-old, known only as Alex, climbed the crane on Duke Street at about 6.30am for the dramatic climate change protest.

He is understood to still be on the crane, while three of his supporters at ground level have been arrested.

The large yellow banner and a blue XR banner can be seen fluttering gently in the breeze.

At least three uniformed officers and others in plain clothes have been called to the incident.

Extinction Rebellion activists are staging a protest on a crane in Duke Street. Picture: PETER WALSHExtinction Rebellion activists are staging a protest on a crane in Duke Street. Picture: PETER WALSH

Part of Duke Street has been cordoned off while officers work to resolve the situation.

An XR spokesman said: “Alex is just 17 years old and is deeply concerned about our government’s failure to act on the climate and ecological emergency, both locally, nationally, and globally. He feels there is no option left but to break the law and somehow get the message to the public.

“He is desperate and is prepared to be arrested and face the criminal justice system, as it’s nothing compared to the threat of climate collapse.

“He is begging people to act for his generation, and is prepared to do anything it takes to wake people up.

“If this action was not to your taste, please tell us what it will take for you to pressure the government to take action on the climate emergency, and he will do that.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Which shops are staying open in former Chapelfield centre?

Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping centre, has announced which shops are remaining open during lockdown. Pic: supplied

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

New discount store opens up in Norwich in lockdown creating 88 new jobs

Home Bargains is opening a new store in Norwich in lockdown. Pic: supplied

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

WATCH: Who were the buskers outside Primark melting hearts with show tunes?

Classical duo Hayley Moss and Ben Lake sing at the Wymondham Wynterfest in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which shops are staying open in former Chapelfield centre?

Chantry Place, formerly Chapelfield shopping centre, has announced which shops are remaining open during lockdown. Pic: supplied

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

New discount store opens up in Norwich in lockdown creating 88 new jobs

Home Bargains is opening a new store in Norwich in lockdown. Pic: supplied

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

WATCH: Who were the buskers outside Primark melting hearts with show tunes?

Classical duo Hayley Moss and Ben Lake sing at the Wymondham Wynterfest in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Teen climbs huge city crane for Extinction Rebellion protest

A teen has climbed up a huge crane in Norwich for a Extinction Rebellion protest. Picture Peter Walsh.

Shock as BBC presenter announces retirement live on air

Wally Webb shocked BBC Radio Norfolk listeners on Saturday morning by announcing his retirement Photo: Bill Smith

Netflix’s Jingle Jangle review: Norwich sparkles in musical set to become Christmas classic

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

‘I’m having anxiety attacks’: Hospital despair for man with hole in his eye

Alan Osborne and his wife, Paula, from Costessey. Picture: Paula Osborne

Recipe: How to make chewy, crunchy, Brick Lane style beigels

Make Charlotte's Brick Lane style beigels Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis