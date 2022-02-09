Wanted teen arrested on suspicion of theft

The teen was arrested and taken to Wymondham for questioning - Credit: David Cross

A wanted teen has been arrested by officers in Norwich.

Cycle patrol officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team were in Anglia Square yesterday, February 8, just before 1pm.

They became aware of a teenage suspect who was wanted for theft.

The officers arrested the 19-year-old man in Tombland in connection with the theft of perfume from a shop in All Saints Green on December 2, 2021.

The male was taken to Wymondham police station where he is being questioned.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.